Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 13 (ANI): In a move to counter terrorism in Kashmir, Kulgam Police attached a "fully damaged (double-storied residential house)" property under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

The property has been allegedly used by terrorists for their shelter in addition to all other logistic support provided by the owner.

The property is registered in the name of Safdar Ali Dar son of Ali Mohammad Dar resident of Modargam, Kulgam in south Kashmir.

The attachment is linked to case FIR No. 100/2024 of Police Station Kulgam and was executed in the presence of a duly constituted Police team and the Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols.

The property is now under official seizure, prohibiting any transfer, lease, disposal or alteration without prior permission from the designated authority.

This action marks a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the district.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ravinder Raina, on February 3, condemned the killing of a retired Army soldier in a terror attack in Kulgam and said that attempts are being made to destabilise peace and the terrorists will have to pay a heavy price for their sins.

Manzoor Ahmad Wagay was shot dead by terrorists in Behibagh area of south Kashmir's Kulgam, while his wife Aaina Akhtar (32) and niece Saina Hameed (13) were also injured in the incident, the Army has said.

The mortal remains of the ex-serviceman were brought to his residence in his village in Kulgam.

J&K Minister Satish Sharma said, "We condemn it. We need to give a befitting reply to the enemies of the nation. There is a dire need to act on the promises the PM and the Defence Minister have made to us. We have to take strict action."

The Chinar Corps of Indian Army later launched a joint cordon and search operation at Behibagh after the attack.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. (ANI)

