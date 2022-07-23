Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], July 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday urged all citizens to strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, ahead of Independence Day celebrations to be held across the country on August 15.

"On 22nd July our National Flag was adopted. It is the symbol of struggles and sacrifices of our forefathers and hopes and aspirations of a New India. Let us reaffirm our commitment for upholding honour and dignity of Tiranga with the same vigour and dedication," tweeted the office of Sinha yesterday.

The tweet further read, "I appeal to all citizens to strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Let's take a pledge to hoist the Tiranga or display in homes between 13th-15th August."

Ahead of the 75th Independence day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to people to strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag in their homes between August 13-15. The 'Tiranga campaign' aims at hoisting national flags in about 20 crore houses across India. In a series of tweets, PM Modi said this movement will deepen our connection with the Tricolour and noted that it was on July 22 in 1947 that the Tricolour was adopted.

"Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build India of their dreams," he said.

He said, "This year, when we are marking 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', let us strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag." PM Modi also posted details of official communications leading to the adoption of the Tricolour as the national flag. He also posted a picture of the first Tricolour unfurled by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The Government has envisioned the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' exercise in the run up to the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also appealed to people to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement. "With this campaign, the Tricolour will be hoisted on about 20 crore houses across the country, which will work to further brighten the unbroken flame of patriotism in the minds of every citizen, especially the youth," he said.

"I appeal to everyone to join this campaign," he said

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. Our relationship with the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag. (ANI)

