Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated Phase-I of Jammu Ring Road.

The 8-km stretch between Akhnoor Road, Kangrail and Bhalwal was inaugurated in the presence of Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh; Member of Parliament, Shamsher Singh Manhas; Member of Parliament, Jugal Kishore Sharma and Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam.

Also Read | Entrepreneur Ravi Agarwal Is a Great Leader Who Has Made an Impact in Social Science and Politics.

LG Sinha expressed satisfaction over the inauguration and termed roads as vital for any society to progress. He urged the executing agencies for early completion of the entire project and assured incentives to the executing agencies and officers for completing projects within the stipulated time period.

The LG hoped that the newly inaugurated road would help reduce pollution, decongest Jammu city and will catalyse economic and industrial growth across the region. He also reiterated the government's resolve for providing basic amenities across the length and breadth of the Union Territory.

Also Read | Four Domestic Helps at Sharad Pawar’s Baramati House Test COVID-19 Positive.

The LG also commended district administration of Jammu and Samba for timely land acquisition and prompt removal of bottlenecks in the execution of the project.

Designed to keep up with the needs of the growing city, the Jammu Ring Road will help ease chaos and traffic within the city by connecting peripheries of the city directly, reducing distance and travel time between other districts of the UT.

Those present on the occasion also included Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma; IGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh; DC Jammu, Sushma Chauhan; Deputy Mayor JMC, Purnima Sharma; Regional Officer NHAI, Hem Raj and other senior officers of various departments.

The phase-1 of Jammu Ring Road was scheduled to be finished by March 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID crisis. The complete 58.255 km Ring Road shall be completed in December 2021 at an estimated budget of Rs 2024 crores. The foundation stone of the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2018.

The Ring Road will pass through Raya Morh, Patti, Bari Brahmana, Murallian, Miran Saheb, Lalyal, Alora, Sohanjana, Gho Manhasan, Karloop, Kangrail, Bhalwal, Kot, Kheri and Jagti near Nagrota. A total of 60 villages - 54 of district Jammu and 6 of district Samba will be connected once the project finishes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)