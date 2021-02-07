Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 7 (ANI): The locals of Ritti village in Udhampur district, which recently become the first Panchayat to be adopted under the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) in Jammu and Kashmir, are buying cattle under the scheme to increase their source of income.

As per Subhash Chander Sharma, Chief Agriculture Officer, Udhampur, under NMSA, the administration is giving the farmers a subsidy of 50 per cent on small ruminants to help them sustain and double their income.

"NMSA will help the farmers sustain and increase their income along with traditional agriculture. They can buy cows, buffalos, and goats under the scheme which will help them get an additional mode of income," said Sharma.

The scheme soon after the launch has become popular among locals, who believe it will help them double their income.

Kartar Singh, one villager said he bought a cow under the scheme, and selling its milk will give help him earn extra.

"I had been farming for 50 years. Now I'll be able to make a living off the cow too I've got under the scheme instead of just depending upon crops," he said.

Another local Inder Singh, who was a daily wage earner, bought 10 goats under the new scheme.

"I had four goats earlier, and then I came to know about the government's scheme and bought 10 more goats. This will double my earnings," Singh said.

A local Gadhhlal Padha said the NMSA scheme will help the unemployed youth get employment, and will also help the farmers get an additional source of income. (ANI)

