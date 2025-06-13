Srinagar, Jun 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the administrative and logistical preparations for the incoming companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed for the Amarnath Yatra.

The meeting, held at the Police Control Room here, was attended by senior officers from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, ITBP, Telecommunication, SDRF, BSF, SSB, and other allied agencies, a police spokesperson said.

At the outset, the Zonal IGPs briefed the DGP on the status of CAPF induction of both the zones, he said.

The officers also briefed the chair regarding the administrative and logistical arrangements made for the incoming CAPF companies, he said.

The coordinating officers of the CAPF shared their feedback on the administrative arrangements at various camping sites and transit locations. The senior officers of CAPF also expressed their satisfaction with the administrative and transportation arrangements for the inducted companies, the spokesperson said.

He said the DGP issued directives for the smooth induction of CAPF companies and emphasised that district heads should ensure proper arrangements for incoming units and their efficient ground deployment.

Prabhat stressed the need for a high level of coordination among all forces and instructed that an effective inter-agency coordination mechanism be established.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to ensure the safe and successful conduct of the yatra, which begins on July 3, the spokesperson added.

