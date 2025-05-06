Jammu, May 6 (PTI) An alleged overground worker for terrorists was detained in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, with police claiming that his presence and actions posed a serious threat to public order and tranquillity.

Mohd Qayoom, a resident of Qasba village, has been nabbed under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), a spokesperson of the force said, adding he was identified as an overground worker involved in activities detrimental to the region's security and integrity.

"After thorough investigation and compiling intelligence inputs, a dossier was submitted, and a PSA detention order was obtained. Acting swiftly, police detained the individual and lodged him in the Rajouri district jail under preventive detention," the spokesperson said.

He said the action is a part of sustained efforts by police to curb the activities of anti-national elements and their sympathizers.

Police also booked a notorious drug peddler under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act for his repeated involvement in selling and distributing contraband narcotics in the Ramban district.

