New Delhi, May 6: A full emergency was declared at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday after fumes were reported inside the cabin of an Aeroflot flight en route from Bangkok to Moscow, airport sources said. According to Delhi airport sources, the flight crew reported fumes in the cabin and requested an emergency landing. ‘Stampede-Like Chaos’ at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3: Dust Storm Delays Several Flights, Stranded Passengers Slam Air India for Mismanagement (Watch Videos).

The flight crew alerted air traffic control around 3:50 pm, requesting an emergency landing after detecting fumes inside the aircraft. The plane, carrying 425 passengers, landed safely at the airport without incident. ‘Delhi Airport Will Become Financially Unviable’: IGI Airport Operator Files Lawsuit Against Centre for Allowing Commercial Flights From Nearby Hindon Airport, Alleging Aviation Rules Violation.

All protocols related to emergency landing were set in place. A safety inspection of the flight is underway. Further details on the matter are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)