Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 (ANI): In a major crackdown on terror operatives and their support structures, Jammu and Kashmir Police in Sogam Kupwara, have seized properties belonging to a Pakistan-based Kashmiri militant handler and top commander of proscribed terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JUM) on Wednesday.

According to a release, the action was taken against the accused, Ghulam Rasool Shah alias Rafia Rasool Shah, son of Abdul Jabbar Shah, originally a resident of Peer Mohalla, Chandigam, Lolab. Shah, who is presently operating from across the border, has been actively involved in orchestrating and facilitating militant activities in the region for several years.

As part of the legal action, five kanals and three marlas of land belonging to the accused at Peer Mohalla Chandigam were attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UA(P)A]. The property attachment is linked to FIR No. 276/2022, registered at Police Station Kupwara, which includes charges under sections 120B, 121A, 122, 123 of IPC and sections 17, 18, 18A, 18B, 20, 38, 39, and 40 of UA(P)A.

This decisive move is part of the broader strategy to dismantle the logistical, financial and operational networks of terror outfits and their cross-border handlers. The attachment of property is a strong message to those who continue to engage in or support anti-national activities, both within and outside the country.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police reiterate their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Srinagar Police have intensified their drive against drug trafficking. Officials reported that a residential property valued at approximately Rs 75 lakh was attached under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to a release, the property comprising a single-storeyed residential house alongwith land is located in Athwajan, Srinagar, and in the possession of two notorious drug peddler brothers--Irfan Ahmad Ganie and Aijaz Ahmad Ganie, sons of Manzoor Ahmad Ganie.

Both individuals are involved in a case registered at the Panthachowk and Safakadal police stations, respectively, under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. (ANI)

