Srinagar, Apr 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported only two fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,53,815, officials said here.

Both the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir division's Srinagar district, they said.

Nineteen of the 20 districts in the union territory did not report any fresh case.

There are 162 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,48,903, the officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory stands at 4,750 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

