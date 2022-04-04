Thiruvananthapuram, April 4 (IANS) In a tragic incident on Monday, a newly-married couple fell into a lake in Kerala's Kozhikode district while taking selfies and while the bride was rescued, the bridegroom drowned, police said.

Regilal and his wife, who got married on March 14, had reached the tourist location near Kuttiyadi on Monday morning and were spending time on the lake front.

As they were taking selfies, suddenly both of them fell into the lake which was having a good water flow. Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 3rd Roza of Ramadan on April 5 in Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

The local villagers quickly swung into action but despite their best efforts, the life of the new bridegroom could not be saved.

In Kerala of late, specialised wedding photographers are in vogue and are pressed into service ahead of a wedding and there are several sessions which include 'save the date' besides wedding day photo shoots and those even after the wedding. All this comes as a package and will easily cost anything from Rs one lakh and upwards.

The Peruvanamuzhy police have registered a case and an official said the body has been recovered and they are preparing the inquest.

"We are yet to ascertain if it was a post wedding photo shoot which was in progress. All such things will be known after we conduct the probe. The new bride was taken out of the waters and she is now under treatment," the official said.

