Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir has reported 654 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 31,371, said Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Out of the new cases reported today, 114 are from Jammu division and 540 from Kashmir division. The death toll is at 593, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir reported.

Also Read | Mughal Garden at Rashtrapati Bhavan Renamed as Rajendra Prasad Udyan? PIB Fact Check Terms The Reports Fake News.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 29-lakh mark with the country reporting 68,898 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)