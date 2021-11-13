Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) on Saturday terminated the services of three employees for dereliction of their duties.

The terminated employees included JKRTC Conductors Abdul Majid Dar and Sham-us-din besides Rouf Ahmad Shah, a helper.

The Managing Director, JKRTC, has warned all the employees to perform their duties with full zeal and zest and refrain from causing losses to the Corporation either by misappropriating the funds or due to incompetence while performing their duties. (ANI)

