Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): People in Sangyal village of Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, are facing a water shortage and are using horses to bring water from faraway places.

Officials said that work on a water supply scheme is delayed due to a lack of funds and local disputes, but efforts are being made to solve the issues and finish the project.

Speaking to ANI, the Executive Engineer of the Udhampur division said, "We had a scheme, the Darsoo Gudhar Water Supply Scheme, which was incomplete. The work is going on, but a few contractors have stopped working due to a lack of funds. The concerned area has two sources of water...The work is still lingering due to several disputes there. We are sorting out the issues...The connection pipe is there, as soon as we sort out the dispute...and contractors start working, we will complete the work..."

Meanwhile, on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asserted that any terrorist attack in the state will now be treated as an act of war," which is a tougher approach towards cross-border terrorism.

Manoj Sinha was speaking during the passing-out parade of the 17th Batch of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) and the 26th Batch of Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) at the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) in Udhampur.

A total of 50 probationary Deputy SPs and 1,112 probationary PSIs graduated, marking the first batch to complete training under India's newly implemented criminal laws.

The oath-taking ceremony was witnessed by J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat and Additional DGP (Director SKPA) Garib Dass. Addressing the new inductees, LG Sinha showed faith that they could serve the country with commitment.

"I am sure these courageous officers will maintain the honour of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and serve Maa Bharati with pride," he stated.

Stressing their responsibility, he asked them to uphold law and order, safeguard people, and keep their guard up against danger. Tapping the spiritual teachings for inspiration, Sinha urged the officers to draw strength from faith in the face of adversity. "Our great saints referred to you as 'Shoorveer' (warriors)--you need to protect society from forces of evil," he stated. (ANI)

