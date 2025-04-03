Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 3 (ANI): Security forces have launched a search operation after two suspects were spotted in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Thursday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Udhampur-Reasi Range Rayees Mohammad Bhat told ANI, "Yesterday evening, we received information that two suspects were spotted, following which we started a search operation. We are trying to locate them... This area is Kathua and Udhampur border near Ujh River...".

The official emphasised that police personnel are maintaining peace in the area.

"We are trying to ensure peace and security. We appeal to the people to immediately report any kind of information (about the suspicious movements)...," the DIG said.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on April 1, Security forces y intensified search and cordon operations following the exchange of fire with terrorists in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua a day ago.

Multiple surveillance and ambushes were set up in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua based on intelligence inputs in a joint operation led by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Earlier, during the counter-terror operation 'Safiyan' in the Kathua region, four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel lost their lives in the operation, while two terrorists were gunned down. Security forces recovered war-like stores from the encounter site.

The operation began on March 23, when locals reported the sighting of suspected Pakistani infiltrators in Sanyal. (ANI)

