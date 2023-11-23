Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 23 (ANI): In a joint search operation with the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, security forces on Thursday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition dropped here through a quadcopter flown from across the Line of Control, officials said.

The recovered items include a Turkey-made pistol with magazines, 38 live rounds, nine grenades, and one battery-operated IED, they said.

As per officials, this has been one of the biggest hauls of quadcopter-dropped warlike stores in the Akhnoor sector

"Based on the inputs from troops deployed in the forward areas of having heard quadcopter noise, a joint search operation was conducted by the Police and Army in the vicinity of Laukikhad bridge," Defence PRO in a statement.

"At about 7 AM, a package along with a dropped string was recovered. This has been one of the biggest hauls of quadcopter-dropped warlike stores in the Akhnoor sector, which is aimed at reviving terrorism in the Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors of Jammu and Kashmir," the statement added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

