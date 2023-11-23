Jaipur, November 23: The state of Rajasthan is all set to go to polls on Saturday, November 25. The 200-member Rajasthan assembly will go to vote in a single phase, with several seats witnessing key battles. The Amber assembly constituency is one such seat which will see a direct fight between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Satish Poonia and Congress candidate Prashant Sharma. While polling in the Amber assembly constituency will be held on November 25, counting votes will occur on December 3.

The Amber Assembly constituency comes under the Jaipur district of Rajasthan State and falls under the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency. BJP leader and MP Rajyavardhan Rathore is a parliamentarian from the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat. In the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls in Rajasthan, the Amber seat will see MLA Satish Poonia facing Prashant Sharma of the grand old party. We look at the past results as both candidates prepare for the Amber assembly election. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: From Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to Divya Maderna and CP Joshi, List of Key Candidates of Congress and Their Constituencies.

Candidates for Amber Election 2023:

The saffron party has fielded sitting MLA Satish Poonia from the Amber assembly constituency for the Vidhan Sabha polls in Rajasthan. The November 25 poll will see Poonia facing a direct battle from Congress leader Prashant Sharma. The Amber assembly seat has seen power shifting from BJP to Congress and vice versa. Will the BJP retain Amber, or will Congress spring a surprise? Only time will tell.

Amber Election 2018 Results:

In the 2018 assembly election in Rajasthan's Amber, BJP's Satish Poonia defeated Prashant Sharma of the Indian National Congress to emerge victorious. Poonia won the Amber assembly constituency by over 10,000 votes. Before Poonia, Naveen Pilania of NPEP had won Amber in the 2013 assembly elections. Jhotwara Election 2023: BJP Fields Rajyavardhan Rathore Against Congress Leader Abhishek Choudhary, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Seat.

Will Satish Poonia retain Amber, or will Prashant Sharma oust the BJP leader? We shall know on December 3.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2023 07:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).