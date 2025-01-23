Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 23 (ANI): Security has been heightened in Kulgam as the nation prepares to celebrate its 76th Republic Day, following which security forces carried out vehicle checks on Thursday.

Security has been beefed up along the National Highway in Qazigund, located in the Kulgam district. Nakas and mobile vehicle checkpoints (MVCPs) have been set up at intersections on the National Highway as well as its entry and exit points. Police and CRPF personnel have been deployed along NH-44 near Qazigund, according to Kulgam district police.

Also Read | Prasad Attavar Held: Karnataka Police Arrest 10 Individuals Including Ram Sene Founder in Massage Parlour Attack Incident in Mangaluru City.

Multi-tier security arrangements have been implemented in Srinagar and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure a smooth celebration.

On security arrangements for Republic Day, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, told ANI, "The function on 26th January holds great importance, especially in Kashmir valley and for this, Jammu and Kashmir police have done security-related work in its various districts so that the entire security force remains on alert."

Also Read | Delhi Metro: Cash to the Tune of INR 40 Lakhs, 89 Laptops, 193 Mobiles and 9 'Mangalsutras' Top the List of Lost and Found Items on Trains in 2024, Restored to Owners by CISF.

"In the Srinagar district also, there is a big function on 26th January in which there is a parade and the general public participates in it," he mentioned.

The IGP further stated that security has been tightened in areas surrounding Srinagar. "In this regard, multi-tier security arrangements have been made here as well and the security arrangements in the city of Srinagar and the surrounding areas have been made more robust and tight...," the officer added.

Meanwhile, the Republic Day Parade 2025 is all set to be a spectacular celebration of India's cultural diversity and military prowess, with a special focus on 75 years of the enactment of the Indian Constitution and Jan Bhagidari.

On 26th January 2025, the Republic Day Parade will start in the morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. The President will arrive at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy and take the salute during a ceremonial march past, which will include units from the Armed Forces, Para Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, NCC, and NSS.

The parade will begin with a unique cultural performance, where 300 cultural artists will play musical instruments from different parts of the country. This will be followed by the march past the contingents of the Indian Armed Forces and the Indonesian contingent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)