Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 8 (ANI): A joint team of security personnel recovered a pistol and ammunition during the ongoing cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, police said on Friday.

As per police, the Jammu and Kashmir Police of Rajouri district, and troops of 54 RR and CRPF 72 Bn launched the cordon and search operation in Patrari, Rajalkote area of Nowshera.

Also Read | Telangana: Free Travel for Women in State-Owned TSRTC Buses From December 9.

"During the ongoing operation, the joint teams have recovered a pistol and ammunition so far. Search in the area is going on," police said.

They said that a case in this connection has been registered under relevant sections of law at Nowshera police station.

Also Read | MMRDA Starts Work on New Cable-Stayed Bridge on Western Express Highway in Mumbai.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)