Mumbai, December 8: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has started work on launching an orthotropic steel deck (OSD) for a cable-stayed bridge on the Western Express Highway as part of the crucial Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) extension projects, an official said here on Friday. The SCLR will give crucial connectivity with the cable-stayed bridge between Vakola Nullah and the Panbai International School on the WEH through the OSD.

The OSD is utilised owing to qualities like low self-weight and enhanced strength compared to concrete or composite girder bridges, thus reducing the size and count of the piers, making it a valuable addition to the innovative cable-stayed bridge. Mumbai: First Girder Installed on Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, BMC Likely To Open Bridge for One-Way Traffic From February 15.

The OSD employs E-410 Grade Steel which is known for its superior quality, and will be painted with corrosion-resistant paint for improving its resilience and longevity. The entire cable-stayed bridge will include 58 pieces of the OSD and the dimension of each piece is 4 x 10.5 metres to 17.50 metres, and the welding process for these pieces will be done at a workshop in Wada, Thane.

To start with, two pieces have been launched and the remaining pieces will conclude the work by February 2024, after which the remaining work like cable-stressing, concrete work, and asphalt work will be taken up. MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee said that the SCLR Phase-I will comprise an intersection above the Vakola Flyover on WEH to facilitate traffic movement between Kalina-Andheri. Andheri Gokhale Bridge Closes From Today: Mumbai Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Share Alternate Routes After BMC Declares Bridge Unsafe for Public Use; Check Complete Details Here.

The cable-stayed bridge will be 215 m, and width ranges from 10.5 m. to 17.5 m., and the weight of the deck would be around 1,780 tonnes, standing 9 m above the Vakola Flyover and 22 m from the ground-levels, he added.

"This level of elevation from the ground emphasizes the necessity for a cable-stayed bridge, as it can supersede suspension bridges in their capacity to withstand extensive pressure," said Mukherjee.

Part of the Mumbai Urban Infrastructure Project (MUIP), the SCLR Extension is a mega-project costing Rs 670 crore and will extend to a total length of 5.40 km. After completion around May 2024, it will have huge benefits, smooth connectivity to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, signal-free rides between the WEH and Eastern Express Highway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2023 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).