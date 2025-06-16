Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): In a major crackdown on terror infrastructure, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police has attached the immovable property of Pakistan-based terrorist Ab Hamid Lone, resident of Mawar Bala Qalamabad area in Handwara of Kupwara district.

The attached property includes land measuring two Kanal three Marlas under Khasra No. 110-min and one Kanal 16 Marlas under Khasra No. 115-min. The action was carried out after due legal process and authorisation from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kulgam and executed in the presence of an Executive Magistrate.

Ab Hamid Lone, son of Ab Aziz Lone, is an absconding accused named in an FIR registered at police station SIA Kashmir. He is wanted for his involvement in multiple offences under sections 13, 17, 18, 21, 39, and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The SIA stated that Lone has been deliberately evading arrest to escape legal proceedings.

This action represents a significant milestone in the continuing investigation into unlawful and anti-national activities in the region. It also reflects the SIA's unwavering commitment to neutralising terrorist threats, safeguarding national security, and upholding peace and the rule of law in Jammu and Kashmir.

The SIA, in collaboration with other security and intelligence agencies, remains steadfast in its resolve to take stringent actions against individuals and entities involved in activities that threaten the sovereignty, integrity, and unity of the nation.

Over a week ago, the Ramban Police attached property under Section 25 of the UAPA under the jurisdiction of Police Station Dharamkund, District Ramban, as per a release.

In a significant move to combat terrorism, the Ramban Police attached a property-- agricultural land measuring 1 Kanal 11 marla, under section 25 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 (UAPA).Properties attached include the land measuring 1 Kanal 11 marla, registered in the name of one PoK settled militant Ali Mohd.

The property has been duly recorded in revenue records, and notices prohibiting its sale or transfer have been served under the UAPA. (ANI)

