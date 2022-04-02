Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 2 (ANI): BJP leader Subramanian Swamy attended the "Navreh" celebrations at Mata Chakreshwari temple on Saturday. The Kashmiri Pandits celebrated the first day of "Navreh"- New Year with all sorts of enthusiasm here on Saturday.

Swamy stated about his plans to bring Kashmiri Pandits back to the valley.

"I have been connected with the valley since 1989. We have suggested the posting of the retired army personnel in the valley at least for 5 years where they can address the problems of the Kashmiri Pandits and report it to the Centre," said Swamy.

The devotees at the temple were delighted to welcome the BJP MP and prayed for harmony in the valley.

"It has been a ritual to offer prayers here on the first day of Navratri and we carried it forward today.' Navreh' is considered to be a sacred day and the start of our new year. We pray that may the Goddess bless us with harmony and peace in the valley, "Shashi Bala, a devotee told ANI.

For Kashmiri Hindus, Navreh marks the start of the new year. The word 'Navreh' is believed to be derived from Sanskrit 'Nava Varsha' meaning the New Year. Kashmiri Pandits dedicate the Navreh festival to their Goddess Sharika and pay homage to her during the festival. (ANI)

