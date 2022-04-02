Mumbai, April 2: Muslims across the globe are eagerly awaiting the Holy Month of Ramadan to begin. Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the UK, and some other countries will also look to sight the crescent moon this evening, which is also called Chaand Raat in some Asian countries.

The sighting of the moon will mark the end of Shawaal month and the start of Ramadan 2022 month, thus setting the date for Eid 2022 or Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Generally, the crescent moon of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some Western countries followed a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries.

According to the Hijri Date India, the crescent moon of Ramadan has been sighted in most parts of India including places such as Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, Bihar, and Hyderabad among others. Therefore, first fast of Ramadan will be observed on April 03, 2022.

Check tweet:

Certificate for new moon. 1 Ramadan = 3 April 2022#RamadanMubarak pic.twitter.com/xTMV8LQqDp — Hijri Date India (@HijriDateIndia) April 2, 2022

According to the Crescent Moon Watch, a moon tracker run by the United Kingdom’s Nautical Almanac Office, the crescent moon of Ramadan will be easily visible in most parts of the world on April 2, 2022.

In order to sight the crescent moon, the moon sighting committees in India will sit after the Salat al-Maghrib or the evening prayers after sunset in order to decide the first day of the holy month of Ramzan. Similar meetings will take place in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and other Asian countries that are gearing up to sight the crescent moon of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the crescent moon of Ramadan was seen in multiple locations in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Malaysia, Indonesia on April 1 thus marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. As per the moon sightings, Saudia Arabia will observe the first day of Ramadan 2022 on April 2 while Oman, Malaysia, and Indonesia will observe the first day of fasting on April 3. Ramadan 2022 in India: Start Date, Fasting Rules and Significance of Celebrating the Muslim Holy Month.

During the holy month of Ramadan 2022, Muslim's across the world offer prayers to the almighty and observe fast from morning till evening. People also recite the Holy Quran and spend most of their time praying.

Observing fast during Ramadan, the holiest month helps Muslims learn self-discipline, self-restraint, and become generous. It is observed to achieve greater consciousness of God and to physically and spiritually detoxify by getting rid of impulses and vices.

As per the Islamic calendar, a month generally lasts for one complete moon cycle, which is usually 29 or 30 days. Going by the Islamic calendar, a month only begins when a new moon is sighted on the 29th or 30th of the ongoing month.

However, one must note that if the new moon is sighted 29th, then the new month begins the next day. But, if the moon is not sighted at all, then the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month begins only post that. Ramadan 2022 Dos and Don’ts Guide: Here’s a List of Things One Must Keep in Mind During the Islamic Holy Month of Fasting.

If the crescent moon is sighted today, then Ramadan 2202 in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the UK will begin from April 3. However, if the moon remains invisible, then the ongoing month will complete 30 days and the first day of Ramadan will start on April 4.

Similarly, Muslims in the United States (USA), United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, France, Germany, and other countries will observe the first day of the holy month of Ramadan on April 3 or April 4.

