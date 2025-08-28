Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 28 (ANI): Based on intelligence regarding an infiltration attempt, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation, neutralised two terrorists after the Army troops foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in the Gurez sector's Naushehra Nard.

In a post on social media X, Chinar Corps wrote, "Based on intelligence provided by JKP regarding a likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolicein Gurez Sector. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists."

Earlier on August 13, the Chinar Corps paid solemn tribute to Havildar Ankit Kumar, who made the ultimate sacrifice while foiling the infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district.

The Indian Army has foiled an infiltration bid in the Uri sector this morning and had killed two terrorists in the same area a few days ago. While foiling the infiltration bid today, Havildar Ankit Kumar lost his life. Search operations are continuing in the area, according to Army officials.

In a statement on X, the Chinar Corps said, "Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart Havildar Ankit Kumar, who laid down his life while undertaking operational duty along the Line of Control in Uri, Baramulla. Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family."A day ago as well, Chinar Corps mourned the loss of Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar, who died while on operational duty along the Line of Control in Baramulla district, while also saluting his bravery, expressing condolences, and extending solidarity to his family.

In a post on X, the Army said, "Chinar Corps deeply regret the loss of the precious life of Braveheart Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar, while performing operational duty along the Line of Control in Baramulla district. Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family." (ANI)

