Mumbai, August 28: Indian equity markets closed under pressure during the last trading session on August 26, with Nifty slipping below 24,750 amid broad-based selling. The Sensex fell 849.37 points to 80,786.54, dragged down by losses in realty, pharma, and metal stocks, while FMCG showed marginal gains. We at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in focus on August 28, including Tata Consultancy Services (NSE: TCS), InterGlobe Aviation (NSE: INDIGO), and SBI Cards (NSE: SBICARD). Trump’s 50% Tariff Takes Effect From August 27: Exporters Worried As Tariff Hike Can Severely Impact India’s Exports to the US.

Among stocks to watch, pharma and industrial firms drew attention after key corporate developments. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (NSE: DRREDDY) secured an interim stay on a tax reassessment, while Biocon (NSE: BIOCON) gained USFDA tentative approval for Sitagliptin tablets. Oil India (NSE: OIL) partnered with BPCL to expand gas distribution in Arunachal Pradesh, and Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL) infused INR 3,100 crore into its Singapore subsidiary. We at LatestLY also highlight United Breweries (NSE: UBL), SBI Cards (NSE: SBICARD), and Tata Consultancy Services (NSE: TCS) as stocks to buy or sell for Thursday trading. Stock Market Update: Indices Tumble After Trump Administration Move to Implement additional 25% Tariff on Indian Goods, Sensex Down 849 points.

List of Stocks to Buy or Sell on August 28:

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (NSE: INDIGO): IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal and Chinkerpoo Family Trust plan to sell a 3.1% stake via a INR 7,027 crore block deal at a 4% discount. The sale includes a 150-day lock-up period, with Gangwal continuing a gradual exit strategy. Tata Consultancy Services (NSE: TCS): TCS appointed Amit Kapoor as Chief AI & Services Transformation Officer to lead its new global AI unit. The unit aims to unify teams, drive innovation, and develop AI-based domain solutions and global partnerships. SBI Cards and Payment Services (NSE: SBICARD): SBI Card launched a co-branded credit card with Flipkart offering up to 7.5% cashback on Myntra and 5% on Flipkart, Shopsy, and Cleartrip. The card also provides exclusive offers on select partner brands. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NSE: DRREDDY): The company obtained an interim stay from the Telangana High Court on an income tax reassessment linked to its merger with DRHL. This development provides temporary relief on pending tax liabilities. Oil India Ltd (NSE: OIL): Oil India formed a joint venture with BPCL to develop a gas distribution network in Arunachal Pradesh. The project includes setting up CNG stations and PNG supply infrastructure for households and industries. United Breweries (NSE: UBL): The company announced an INR 90 crore investment to install a new canning line at its Telangana Nizam Brewery. The upgrade will add 0.4 million hectolitres of capacity to meet growing demand for Kingfisher and Heineken brands. Biocon (NSE: BIOCON): Biocon Pharma received tentative USFDA approval for Sitagliptin tablets in 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg strengths. The approval strengthens Biocon’s portfolio in diabetes care and expands its vertically integrated product offerings. Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL): Tata Steel infused INR 3,100 crore into its Singapore subsidiary T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd. through subscription to equity shares, signalling strategic investment in its global operations.

As the market reopens after the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday, investors are expected to closely watch sectoral trends and earnings updates. Stocks like TCS, IndiGo, and SBI Cards could see heightened activity amid mixed global cues. Market sentiment may remain cautious, tracking US tariffs, domestic policy developments, and corporate earnings ahead. Overall, the session could witness selective buying with volatility likely in metal, pharma, and IT sectors.

