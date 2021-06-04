New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday visited two state-run hospitals to review the status of projects being undertaken there to improve the healthcare infrastructure at the facilities, a statement from the government said on Friday.

Jain visited two different under-construction sites in Delhi hospitals to inspect and review the status of the work on Friday, it said.

In a bid to develop a better health infrastructure in the national capital, the Delhi government is working on revamping several existing hospitals to increase the number of beds as well as building new hospitals, the statement said.

Jain visited the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital which is being remodelled by the Delhi government with advanced facilities. This remodelling will boost the existing bed capacity of the hospital, it said.

Later in the day, he visited the LNJP hospital and inspected the construction site of the new building that is being built for mother and child care, the statement said.

Jain said the LNJP hospital has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

The current developments are an effort of the Delhi government to strengthen Delhi's healthcare infrastructure with state-of-the-art facilities so that it could serve the people in the city not just in the present time but for several decades, the statement said.

The Delhi government is building two new hospitals at Madipur and Jwalapuri.

The bed capacity of Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya and Guru Gobind Singh Hospital is being augmented to around 500, 300 and 572 beds, respectively, it said.

