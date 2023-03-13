Jaipur, Mar 13 (PTI) Virendra Raj Mehta, executive chairman of Jaipur Foot manufacturer Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), died at a hospital in Delhi on Monday. He was 90.

His last rites will be held on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the BMVSS.

The Padma Shri awardee is survived by his wife Vimla, son Shelendra Raj Mehta and daughter Sandhya.

Mehta hailed from Jodhpur and earned a degree in engineering from BITS Pilani before joining the Indian Railways, the statement said.

It was due to Mehta's efforts that the Jaipur Foot Centre was established in Manila, the Philippines. In 2010, he was honoured in the Parliament of the Philippines (House of Representatives) for his commendable work of serving the disabled and was given the status of Honorary Citizen of the City of Manila, it said.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2015.

In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jaipur Foot's special camp in Manila during his visit to the Philippines. The camp benefitted 757 disabled people in the Philippines, according to the statement.

