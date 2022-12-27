New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday congratulated his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his appointment as the foreign minister, saying he looks forward to working together for strengthening bilateral ties.

"Delighted to speak to FM Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait. Congratulated him on his appointment. Look forward to working together for further development of the relationship," Jaishankar tweeted.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Woman Elopes with Minor Girl in Dhanbad, Case Registered.

In October this year, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)