Dhanbad, December 27: A woman has been accused of running away with a minor girl in a bid to get married to her. The woman and the girl, both are residents of Dhanbad. Reportedly, the duo eloped on December 25 and has been missing since then. The family members of the minor registered a complaint at the Bhuli police station. Acting on the complaint, the cops launched a search operation.

According to the reports, the family members of the girl came to know about her relationship with the woman. They warned her but the duo continued to meet. They both had expressed their desire to get married. On December 15, the duo eloped. The family members of the minor girl searched them everywhere but all in vain as the duo could not be found. Family members tried to call her on her mobile but they failed to make contact with her. Odisha: Private School Teacher Runs Away With Minor Girl Student, Arrested in Bihar.

The family members then approached the police station and filed a complaint. The mother of the girl alleged that the minor had fled from home once. The cops suspect that this might be a case of human trafficking or a lesbian relationship. Bengaluru Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Runs Away From Home To Meet Instagram Friend in Chamrajnagar, Raped by Probationary Officer.

In another incident, a case has come to light in Rajasthan's Sirohi where a minor girl filed a complaint of kidnap and rape but the accused turned out to be a woman. The police managed to crack the case only after the accused requested a medical test for herself.

