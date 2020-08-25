New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has presented the first copy of his new book to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for his encouragement.

"The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World" is scheduled for release on September 7.

"Privileged to present the first copy of my book ‘The India Way' to PM @narendramodi. Thank him for his inspiration and encouragement," Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday along with a photograph of him presenting the book to Modi.

With the period from the 2008 global financial crisis to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic seeing a real transformation of the world order, Jaishankar analyses the challenges India faces and spells out possible policy responses in the book.

