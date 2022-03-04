New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will chair a regional conference of ministers from six southern states and Union Territories on Saturday to review the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen.

The six states and UT are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry.

The meeting to be held in Bengaluru will be attended by the state ministers along with senior officers from the rural water supply and sanitation department, the Jal Shakti ministry said in a statement.

The Union minister will be discussing state and UT-specific issues and challenges in implementation of both the programmes and the way forward, it said.

During the conference, the states/UT will be given an opportunity to put forward their expectations from the ministry so that timely support may be provided in expediting programme implementation, it added. PTI UZM

