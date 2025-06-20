New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) In a move aimed at bolstering the support for students from marginalized communities, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif and Registrar Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi met Delhi Minister for Welfare of SC/ST/OBC, a statement issued on Friday said.

The meeting focused on strengthening academic support and overall development opportunities for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBC) students at the university, the JMI said in the statement.

The JMI leadership during the interaction held at the Delhi Secretariat here on Thursday briefed the minister on a range of initiatives undertaken by the university to help the SC, ST and OBC students excel academically and professionally.

A key proposal presented was the establishment of separate hostels for boys and girls from these communities.

Singh welcomed the idea and assured the university of the ministry's full support.

Another important highlight of the discussion was the university's Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), widely acknowledged for preparing the civil service aspirants, many from underprivileged backgrounds.

The minister lauded the RCA's consistent success and expressed strong support for the JMI's proposal to increase the number of seats for the SC, ST and OBC candidates along with constructing a dedicated hostel facility for them at the academy, the statement said.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, marking a collaborative step towards fostering inclusive education and enhancing support systems for marginalized students at the Jamia Millia Islamia, it added.

