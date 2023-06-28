Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, which is going to commence on July 1, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh; Additional Chief Secretary, Raj Kumar Goyal; Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, on Wednesday, took an extensive tour of the twin routes of pilgrimage to Amarnath Yatra, said the official statement released by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The statement said, "They first visited Baltal Camp, then to Panjtharni, Chandanwari and Pahalgam Nunwan Base Camp to review the security, logistics and other arrangements for the ensuing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2023. The officers also visited Domail and Neelgrath Helipad".

It also stated that the tour was aimed towards assessing various on-ground arrangements made for the safe and secure Amarnath Yatra.

"During the tour, the officers personally inspected and evaluated the security & logistic arrangements, working of Joint Police Control Rooms. They also chaired joint meetings of deployed incharge officers of Police, CAPFs and other stakeholders at these places", added the official statement.

It also mentioned that the officials concentrated on full coordination among the forces & other stakeholders for the smooth conduct of the Yatra and they emphasized the identification of sensitive areas which may require an additional arrangement for the pilgrims.

The deployed officers were also directed to implement the devised plans on the ground for the security & safety of pilgrims and to work diligently to ensure the highest standards of professionalism while extending all required assistance and cooperation to the yatris, according to the official statement.

Further, the statement added, "The visiting officers also stressed keeping all Communication networks through with all stations to meet any eventuality. Further Camp directors were directed to conduct a fire audit of all langers & tents to avoid any incidents. All deployed officers were directed to conduct regular meetings within the ranks and to ensure that the personnel deployed are briefed from time to time".

It also mentioned that the registered pilgrims will reach the base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 30.

Significantly, Amarnath Yatra is one of the most important events in the Hindu calendar. It is an annual event dedicated to the devotees of Lord Shiva. (ANI)

