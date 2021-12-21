Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 21 (ANI): Three cases of Omicron have been detected in Jammu, the first instance of the new variant of the COVID-19 virus in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Health and Medical Education Department Jammu and Kashmir, the samples were taken on November 30 and RTPCR testing of the entire locality has been ordered.

The cases were confirmed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi.

"Three Omicron cases confirmed by NCDC, Delhi from a cluster in Jammu. Sample taken on 30th November. RTPCR testing of entire locality ordered. Please observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour," the Health and Medical Education Department said in a tweet.

India has so far reported over 200 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. WHO has classified Omicron as a variant of concern.India reported the first case of Omicron on December 2. (ANI)

