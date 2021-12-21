New Delhi, December 21: A Ugandan national woman was on Tuesday caught by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport with heroin, allegedly meant to be supplied in the national capital, officials said.

A senior Customs officer said that the woman, who arrived at Terminal-3 by flight No FZ 541 from Dubai, was stopped for checking as her luggage was found to be suspicious. Chennai Customs Seize Drugs Worth Rs 5.1 Crore at International Airport, 2 Held.

Watch: Ugandan Woman Held at IGI Airport With Heroin

"On thorough checking of her baggage, some material was found secreted in the sides of her bag. Detailed examination yielded a total of 2,020 grams of off-white powdery substance which was confirmed as heroin on testing," said the official.

The recovered heroin was seized under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, an FIR lodged, and the woman passenger placed under arrest. She was handed over to the Delhi Police which will now undertake further investigations.

