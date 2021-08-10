New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday said that it will arrest BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, others involved in the incident at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, where "inciting slogans" were allegedly raised.

Delhi Police informed, "Ashwani Upadhyay and others involved in Sunday (August 8)'s incident to be arrested. Delhi Police is handling the matter as per law and any communal disharmony will not be tolerated."

On August 9, a First Information Report had been booked against an unknown group of people in connection with "raising inciting slogans" at Jantar Mantar.

These accused had gathered at Jantar Mantar on Sunday evening during a march for "Colonial Laws & Make Uniform Laws," and have raised "objectionable slogans."

The DCP of Delhi, Deepak Yadav told, "People who had gathered at Jantar Mantar had no permission. It has come to our due notice that some people raised inciting & objectionable slogans as well. We have also received a video and have registered FIR in the case."

"We're carrying out further investigation into the matter. Necessary action will be taken at the earliest." added the DCP.

Yesterday, in the initial statement Ashwini Upadhyay said, "#UniteIndiaMovement has been launched to repeal Colonial Laws and Make Uniform Laws Programme was over at 12:15. The purported video was tweeted in the evening by some miscreants to malign & defame this noble cause".

Delhi Police senior official earlier told ANI that they are trying to ascertain the authenticity of the video. "After verifying the video strict legal action will be taken against those individuals who have done such act," said the official.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

