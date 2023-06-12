Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that necessary steps would be taken to improve treatment and service quality in government hospitals.

He spoke at the Florence Nightingale Nurses Awards ceremony held in collaboration with the Health Department and Indian Unity Center at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha.A system should be evolved so that everyone, including me can get treatment in government hospitals. This requires the government and health workers to work together with determination.

"Jayadeva Hospital is a model. All politicians are treated at this hospital. Quality, cleanliness and discipline persists in Jayadeva Hospital. It is possible to create the same system in other government hospitals as well. All that is needed for this is honesty, service spirit and diligence," the Karnataka CM said.

Congratulating all the awardees for the year 2023, which is named after Florence Nightingale, who was known as "Lady with the Lamp", the Chief Minister said that nursing profession is the most sacred one.

Nurses are the true caretakers of all patients. If the nurses work with a smile, half the disease will be cured. Confidence is the cure for many diseases, he said and appreciated the service mindset of the nurses, saying that their smiles increase the confidence of the patients to recover soon.

The Chief Minister presented the Nightingale Award to Jemimal Christopher, R. Priyadarshini, Shashi Kumar, John Marshall, Bhuvaneshwari, Prescilla Rodrigues, Bharti Patil, MM Rathi, Shailaja BM, B. Renuka, Kavita and Dr. Sanjay M. Peerapur.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao and senior officials of the department were present. (ANI)

