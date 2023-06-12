Bhopal, June 12: Three persons including the principal of Damoh-based Ganga Jamna Higher Secondary School, where a controversy erupted over Hindu girl students allegedly being forced to wear hijab-like headscarves, have been arrested, the police said on Monday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Afsa Sheikh (school principal), Anas Atahar (mathematics teacher) and Rustam Ali (security guard). They were arrested after a raid was conducted, the police said. Hijab Row in Madhya Pradesh: Ganga Jamuna School in Damoh Makes Scarf Optional for Female Students After Controversy Over Poster Showing Schoolgirls With Headscarf.

"We are conducting raids in the district as other persons are also accused in this case and they are absconding. We have also invoked section 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the IPC," Damoh Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh told the media on Monday. Hijab Row in Madhya Pradesh: FIR Registered Against Ganga Jamuna School Authorities After Video of Hindu Girls Seen in Burqa Goes Viral.

He further stated the three were arrested on the basis of statements of 6-7 witnesses, mainly of the school students and their family members. The arrested individuals were later presented at a court which sent them to judicial custody.

A controversy erupted last month after a poster celebrating the school's success in Class 10 Board exams was put up outside the premises, featuring non-Muslim students in headscarves. This set off a series of protests by right-wing groups, who raised allegations of 'religious conversion'.

Subsequently, Home Minister Narottam Mishra ordered a probe into the incident. Later, the school was also de-recognised. Narottam Mishra on Monday indicated that the administration is likely to carry out a 'bulldozer operation' against Damoh-based Ganga Jamna school.

"The investigation is still underway and the accused are being arrested one after another. Police have also launched a search for those who are on the run. Those involved in the case will not be spared and bulldozer action will also be carried out," Mishra said, adding that "layers of crime are being opened one after another. Things will be made clearer once the police complete their investigation".

