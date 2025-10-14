Patna (Bihar) [India], October 14 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) MP Ajay Kumar Mandal on Tuesday sought to resign over seat-sharing ahead of the Bihar assembly elections that are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11, stating that his opinions were not being heard on ticket distribution.

In his letter addressed to JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Mandal argued that it was "extremely sad" that he wasn't consulted over ticket distribution in his own constituency.

"There is talk of giving ticket to those who did not work, while the opinion of the district president and local leadership is being completely ignored," Mandal said in a letter, which further read, "Today, when some people from the party are distributing tickets in my own Lok Sabha constituency and ignoring the organisation, then this situation is extremely sad."

"I'm not even being allowed to meet you, nor is my opinion being heard. I find it difficult to understand why I should continue as an MP, concerned about my self-respect and the party's future, when the opinions of dedicated workers and local leadership in the organisation no longer matter," Mandal, the JD(U) MP from the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency, said.

However, the JD(U) leader said that his intentions were not to express "resentment or opposition", but to protect the party. He cautioned against prioritising "outsiders and inactive individuals", which he claimed would weaken the party.

"My intention is not to express any resentment or opposition, but to protect the party and your leadership from future harm. If outsiders or inactive individuals continue to be prioritised, the party's roots will weaken, and this will directly impact the leadership of the Honourable Chief Minister, which is a matter of concern for all of us," Mandal said in his letter.

"Therefore, with self-respect and true loyalty towards the organisation, I humbly request you to allow me to resign from my MP post," it further read.

While the National Democratic Alliance has decided on seat distribution among its constituents for the Bihar polls, the Mahagathbandhan is yet to do so. Meetings are being held among Mahagathbandhan partners to reach a mutually acceptable formula for seat distribution.

The opposition Mahagathbandhan comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party and left parties. Discussions have been held by Congress leadership with leaders of its Bihar unit.

Meetings have been held at the residence of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and the Congress Party Parliamentary Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi.

The NDA announced its seat-sharing arrangement on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United) will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each.

Bihar will go to the polls on November 6 and 11, and the results will be declared on November 14.

The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, announced its second list of candidates for 65 assembly seats in Bihar on Monday. The list includes candidates for 19 reserved seats (18 SC and 1 ST) and 46 general seats.

The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore. (ANI)

