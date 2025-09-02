Latehar, September 2: In a major blow to the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) outfit, nine active Naxals, including zonal and sub-zonal commanders, surrendered before security forces in Latehar. In a post on X, CRPF said, "In a significant setback to the JJMP outfit, 09 active Naxals--including Zonal and Sub-Zonal Commanders and 05 carrying cash rewards--surrendered today before senior officers of CRPF, SSB and Jharkhand Police at the SP Office, Latehar."

12 firearms (05 AK rifles, 03 SLRs, 04 self-loading rifles), 26 magazines, and over 1,700 live rounds were recovered from their possession. Earlier on August 30, security forces recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition during an anti-Naxal operation in the Abujhmad area of Narayanpur district, an official said. Bijapur: 30 Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh, Rehabilitated Under State Policy; Deputy CM Vijay Sharma Urges More Naxals To Surrender.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria stated on Friday that a joint operation was carried out on August 24 by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)."DRG, STF, and ITBP conducted an anti-Naxal operation on August 24, in which we recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition. We conducted operations at various places in the Abujhmad area, and we found that the surrendered Naxalites were dumping their weapons. We recovered these weapons from 4-5 places," he said. Bokaro Encounter: 2 Maoists Killed, 1 CRPF Jawan Dies in Gunfight in Jharkhand (Watch Video).

On Wednesday, 30 Naxals surrendered and were rehabilitated in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, officials said. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma stated that the surrender and rehabilitation of 30 Naxals in Bijapur had been the result of the state government's rehabilitation policy, the efforts of security forces, and ongoing development work.

