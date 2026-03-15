Ranchi, March 15: A wedding celebration in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur turned into a scene of mourning on Saturday night, March 14, after a 45-year-old guest choked to death while eating. The victim, identified as a resident of the local community attending a relative's marriage ceremony, reportedly collapsed after a rasgulla became lodged in his windpipe. Despite immediate attempts by fellow guests to assist him and a subsequent rush to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival, citing asphyxiation as the primary cause of death.

The incident occurred during the peak of the dinner service at the wedding venue. Witnesses noted that the man appeared to be in good health and was enjoying the meal when he suddenly began struggling for breath and clutching his throat. As he lost consciousness, panic spread among the attendees, halting the festivities. Local police were notified of the accidental death, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact medical circumstances of the tragedy. Jharkhand Shocker: JMM leader Rakesh Mahato Found Murdered in Giridih, Half-Burnt Body Discovered in Forest Area.

Man Chokes to Death on Rasgulla During Wedding Feast

According to eyewitness accounts, the victim was eating the popular syrupy dessert when he showed signs of acute respiratory distress. Fellow guests tried to perform back slaps and provided water, but the obstruction remained dislodged in the throat.

By the time the victim reached the emergency ward of the local hospital, his oxygen levels had plummeted. Medical staff performed emergency resuscitation procedures, but their efforts were unsuccessful as the man had already passed away due to a prolonged lack of oxygen. Jharkhand Shocker: Teen Boy Kills Girlfriend, Posts Murder Video on Social Media, Then Dies by Suicide in Lohardaga Jungle.

Medical experts point out that soft, spongy foods like rasgullas can occasionally pose a high choking risk if swallowed whole or in large pieces. These items can easily mold to the shape of the airway, making them difficult to dislodge without professional intervention or the correct application of the Heimlich maneuver.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).