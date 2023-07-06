Ranchi, Jul 6 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday asked officials for geo-mapping of small water sources in hilly areas of the state in a bid to increase their water capacity and proper use.

The CM said that Jharkhand has numerous 'chuans' (puddle-like surface water sources) and small springs, especially in hilly areas.

"Draft a project for geo-mapping of all these sources so that their water capacity can be increased and used properly," Soren said at the MGNREGA council meeting.

The CM also directed for geo-mapping of the wells that are proposed to be built under the promotion scheme.

Talking to media persons, the CM said that several issues related to MGNREGA, which is an important scheme for farmers, labourers and rural people, were discussed during the meeting of the council.

Speaking about the central fund, Soren said, "state government doesn't get central fund of the scheme in time, which sometimes causes disappointment among beneficiaries. We have decided to raise this issue in the NITI Aayog meeting."

The CM further added that they have also discussed how to increase jobs under the scheme.

"I have directed the officials to plant fruit-bearing trees in 50,000 hectares of land under Birsa Harit Gram Yojana," he said.

