Kota, July 6: A 32-year-old man died after being stabbed with a sharp object outside his shop in the Jhalawar city police station area in Rajasthan on Thursday, police said. The deceased DJ vendor was identified as Irfan, a resident of the Habib Nagar area of Jhalawar City, who ran a DJ shop on Radi Ke Balaji road. Irfan was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons by three to two assailants outside his shop at around 11.30 am on Thursday, Station House Officer (SHO) of Jhalawar city police station, Mahaveer Singh Yadav said.

The victim sustained critical injuries around his neck and back and was declared brought dead at the hospital, he said. On a complaint by the deceased's brother, the police have lodged a case of murder against Shahajad and Pappy and others under sections of IPC and began an investigation. However, the accused were yet to be nabbed, he further said. The body was handed over to family members after postmortem later in the day, he added.

The actual reason behind the murder would be ascertained only after the accused were nabbed and interrogated, however, as per the local input, his involvement in an illicit relationship was likely to be the cause behind the crime, Circle Officer (CO) DSP Mukul Sharma said. The houses of the two identified accused were reportedly located in front of the vendor's shop, police added.