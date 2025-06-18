Ranchi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Wednesday effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle transferring and assigning charges to 56 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

According to a government notification, the reshuffle includes a mix of fresh appointments, inter-departmental transfers, and the allocation of additional responsibilities to several senior officials.

As per the notification, 2001-batch IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal has been given charge of Secretary, Excise and Prohibition Department in addition to the charge of Secretary, commercial Tax Department.

Secretary, Disaster Management Department, Rajesh Kumar Sharma has been given additional charge of Civil Defence Commissioner.

IAS officer Arwa Rajkamal has been given additional charge of Mines Commissioner in addition to Secretary, Building Construction Department, and other responsibilities.

A Dodde has been posted as Special Secretary, Revenue, Registration and Land Reforms Department. He has also been assigned the additional charge of Director, Land Acquisition, Land Records and Measurement.

Rajeshwari B, a 2011 batch officer, who served as the Special Secretary in the Finance Department, has been appointed as the Director of the Panchayati Raj Department.

Shashi Prakash Jha, special secretary, Revenu and Land Reforms, has been made Programme Director of the National Health Mission.

