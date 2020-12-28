Ranchi, Dec 28 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,14,268 as 122 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 1,019 as one more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24- hours, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 53, followed by East Singhbhum (45) and Dhanbad (15).

Jharkhand now has 1,585 active coronavirus cases, while 1,11,664 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state tested 10,849 samples for COVID-19 on Sunday, he added.

