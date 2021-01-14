Ranchi, Jan 14 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,17,240 as 152 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Thursday.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 1,048 in the state as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The new cases include 77 from Ranchi district, East Singhbhum (15) and Hazaribag (12), he said.

Jharkhand now has 1,356 active coronavirus cases, while 1,14,836 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 11,771 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

