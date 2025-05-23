Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) [India], May 23 (ANI): Three workers lost their lives after river water entered an illegal coal mine in the Bariatu Khawa area of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district.

The incident occurred around 6:30 am on Thursday morning, when officials noticed the workers were missing.

According to authorities, water from the Khawa River breached into an illegal mining pit, trapping the workers inside.

The mine is believed to have been dug unlawfully, without any safety precautions, which ultimately led to the flooding.

Circle Officer (CO) Ram Ratan Barnwal said, "We received information late in the evening that 3 workers were swept away in the Khawa river. When we reached around 6:30 am yesterday morning, we saw that they were missing. We saw a pit here and felt that illegal mining must have been going on here earlier... We have brought a machine here and are pumping out water..."

A search operation was launched immediately and is still underway.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident in Tamil Nadu, five workers lost their lives and one was seriously injured following a rockslide at a stone quarry operated by Mega Blue Metal in Mallakottai near S S Kottai in Sivaganga district.

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday morning at the privately operated quarry when a sudden rockslide struck, burying several workers. The deceased have been identified as Muruganandham, Arumugam, Ganesan, Andichamy, and Harshit, a worker from Odisha.

Speaking on the incident, the Sivaganga District Superintendent of Police said, "So far, we have found four bodies, and one injured person has been admitted to a private hospital in Madurai for treatment."Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

In an official statement, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office said, "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended his heartfelt condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased. He also announced financial aid of Rs. 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured worker from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund."

The Chief Minister further directed authorities to ensure the injured worker, identified as Michael, receives top-quality medical attention."

Additionally, the Chief Minister has ordered that Michael, who was injured in the accident and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital, be given the best possible medical care," said the CMO statement. (ANI)

