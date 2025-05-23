Chennai, May 23: What began as an impulsive act of tapping numbers on a phone “with his eyes closed” turned into a life-altering moment for Chennai-based retired engineer Sriram Rajagopalan, who has won INR 225 crore (approx USD 27 million or Dh100 million) in the Emirates Lottery MEGA7 draw — one of the biggest lottery prizes ever claimed by an Indian.

Sriram, who returned to India in 2023 after over two decades working in Saudi Arabia, hadn’t participated in a draw for a long time. But something nudged him to try again. “When I saw the results, I couldn’t believe it. I replayed the draw video and even took a screenshot of the winning numbers,” he said, according to Khaleej Times. Dubai Lottery Winner: Indian Driver Ajay Ogula in UAE Wins Over Rs 33 Crore in Easy6 Emirates Draw.

Emirates Draw confirmed that Sriram had matched the winning numbers on March 16, attributing the win to a spontaneous selection. “I have bigger choices to make now compared to when I was a regular employee. So yes, it might change my life but not who I am,” Sriram said. Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Lottery Result Today 9 PM Live, The Grand Prize 15 Million Series 254 Lottery Result of August 03, 2023, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Describing the moment as “70 per cent happiness, 30 per cent fear,” the former engineer reflected on the overwhelming magnitude of his windfall. “It’s a huge amount. I’ve never managed anything like this before,” he admitted. “But this win isn’t just for me; it’s a hope for my family, my children, and everyone reading.”

Having grown up in a modest household in Chennai and raised two sons with his wife in Saudi Arabia, Sriram sees this win as an opportunity to create generational wealth. He also confirmed plans to donate a portion of his winnings to charity.

The Emirates Draw, operated by Tycheros, has now shifted its focus globally after failing to secure a UAE lottery license under new regulations.

