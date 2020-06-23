Ranchi, Jun 23 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,193 on Tuesday after 53 people tested positive for the virus, a government bulletin said.

There are a total of 662 active cases in the state, it said.

Also Read | Liquor Sale in Rajasthan: State Govt Issues Guidelines Amid Resumption of Alcohol Sale in Hotels And Restaurants, Asks Bar Owners to Ensure Social Distancing.

Fifty-one people recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,520 in the state, the bulletin said.

The state has recorded 11 fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic with four deaths in Ranchi, two in Bokaro and one each in Giridih, Gumla, Hazaribag, Koderma and Simdega.

Also Read | Mumbai reports 846 New COVID-19 Cases And 42 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

Of the total 2,193 COVID-19 cases, 1,784 are migrants.

Till date, 1,26,406 swab samples have been collected and 1,26,007 tests completed, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)