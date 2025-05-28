New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday launched the Battery Aadhaar Initiative to track the life cycle of batteries from manufacturing to end-of-life and efficient recycling.

Unveiling the initiative at the Battery Summit here, Singh said the 'battery aadhaar' would be a game changer in enabling traceability, efficiency and scalability in India's battery ecosystem.

This system would assign a unique digital identity to each battery pack, enabling the tracking of manufacturing origin, battery chemistry, safety certifications and lifecycle performance, he said.

Singh said the initiative would also help monitor critical parameters such as thermal events, charge-discharge cycles and end-of-life status, facilitating predictive maintenance and efficient recycling.

"Additionally, Battery Aadhaar would act as a regulatory tool to curb the spread of counterfeit products and boost consumer confidence, while supporting circular economy initiatives," Singh said.

The minister said by integrating with Battery Management Systems (BMS), AI-enabled diagnostics and national EV databases, Battery Aadhaar could become a cornerstone of India's emerging battery intelligence ecosystem.

Singh said several forward-looking initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes for Advanced Chemistry Cells, the E-Mobility Transition, and flagship programs such as the PM-eDrive and Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) Schemes were driving India's clean energy transition.

He said the dedicated MAHA-EV Mission under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) was a significant step toward strengthening the electric vehicle ecosystem and promoting sustainable transportation solutions.

Singh said India was perceived as a reluctant participant in climate negotiation but now has emerged as a global leader in climate commitments.

He attributed this shift to the success of key initiatives such as Net Zero 2070, which outlines India's long-term decarbonisation goals, Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), aimed at promoting sustainable individual and community behaviours; and the International Solar Alliance (ISA), a collaborative platform that underscores India's leadership in promoting solar energy and global clean energy partnerships.

"These efforts have elevated India's esteem at global forums and affirmed our leadership in sustainability and climate action," Singh said.

