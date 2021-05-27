Srinagar, May 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 2,769 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 2,81,628 in the Union territory, officials said.

A total of 37 deaths in the past 24 hours took the death toll to 3,739, they said.

Out of the fresh cases, 964 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 1,805 from Kashmir division.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest number of 384 cases followed by 377 cases in Srinagar district and 260 in Baramulla district.

The number of active cases dropped to 42,272 in the Union territory, while 2,35,617 people have so far recovered from the disease, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)